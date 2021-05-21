Pachu Peña debuted in “La Academia”, by ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21), Marcelo Tinelli’s cycle. He did it with his partner in the Flor Díaz contest, who spoke of his affair with Martin Salwe, the announcer who these days replaces Marcela Feudale in the program.

The couple of Pachu and Flor made a performance of “Barbie girl” within the framework of the challenge “Cubo al squared” that takes place in this round of “La Academia”.

A man of high self-esteem, in the previous one, when Marcelo asked him if he saw himself as the champion of the contest, Pachu replied: “Everything can be.” “It is very emotional to go out on the track and for you to introduce me,” Pachu confided to Marcelo.

Flor Díaz, who was already a dancer in the Tinelli cycles, told the host details of the romance she had with the announcer Martín Salwe.

“We were very well, we lived together quickly, we worked a lot of time together in the Singing 2020And above all, with the pandemic, we started to fight because I wanted the house to be in order … That kind of thing … “, Flor commented to Marcelo.

“Anyway, I love him very much (Martín Salwe), because he is a great person,” added the dancer. Then it was time for the pair to show their skills on the court.

The jury’s verdict

After the performance, the jury made up of Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón, Hernán Piquín and Guillermina Valdés returned, replacing Ángel De Brito, who fell ill with Covid.

Set to give his verdict, Pampita Ardohain He rated the couple 5 points and stated: “I love that Pachu has cheered up and is enjoying it. The attitude was good, but in the square they were different. Maybe a little easier choreo would have been better for him to accommodate her. “

Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz, in “La Academia”, by ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

Jimena Baron He gave them 3 and it was lapidary: “Nothing happened to me,” he shot. For me it was not good that Pachu laughed, for me you have to try to make him dance ”.

Guillermina Valdes he had another criterion and a counterpoint was produced. “Laughter, for me, added. Pachu took advantage of his strength, even though he danced very badly ”. “Anyway, since I love you, Pachu, I’m going to go up two points,” he argued.

It was then that Jimena Barón came out to question him to add points for affection. “To me, the producers told me that I had to evaluate what I felt. I am 44 years old and I have seen Pachu since I was 14 …”. “So I’m going to add you three points instead of two,” Guille planted himself, and put him 9 points.

From your Twitter account, Angel De Brito he joined the controversy and was harsh in his criticism of the attitude of Guillermina Valdés. He expressed it in this post:

By last, Hernán Piquín, whose vote is secret, was dispatched with a harsh speech: “I don’t think we have to put points out of love. They danced very little. This is a contest and you have to demand. If I have to score Pachu just for the dance, I have to give him zero ”.

So things, Pachu Peña and his partner Flor Díaz got a total of 17 points.

Lizardo Ponce’s debut on the track

Lizardo Ponce and Josefina Oriozabala They were the third couple of the night. They debuted on the track with music by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

The journalist had the support of his friend Yanina Latorre, present in the study with his daughter Lola, and was angry with Marcelo Tinelli for having bothered him during the trick that opened the choreography.

Marcelo Tinelli, along with Lizardo Ponce and Josefina Oriozabala, in “La Academia”, by ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“We did not see the trick so bad, do not sell yourself just because it had gone unnoticed,” he recommended. Pampita Ardohain to the participant at the time of returns. “They surprised me, it was a very good first presentation,” he added, and gave them 8.

Jimena Baron He gave them 5 and said: “They had the worst synchronization of all the couples. Lizardo is going to have to learn to step on the track. I loved the choreography, that flowed ”.

Guillermina Valdes He rated them 7, asked Lizardo if he saw himself as an artist and told him: “You have to believe yourself an artist and trust yourself.”

For its part, Hernán Piquín, whose vote is secret, stated: “I really liked the proposal. It’s all in your head, Lizardo. You have to be more present and believe it more ”. In this way, the pair got 20 points.

After the jury’s evaluation, Marcelo Tinelli spoke with great sincerity to Lizardo Ponce. This told him: “You have an impressive talent, but it is true what they tell you that you have to believe it. You are already an artist and you are in this place on your own merit. I want you to enjoy it.”

Lizardo Ponce and Josefina Oriozabala, in their performance of “La Academia”, by ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

ACE