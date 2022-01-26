Thursday, January 27, 2022
Pacho Meza returns home: another one that reinforces Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in Sports
Francisco Meza

Francisco Mesa.

Photo:

Milton Diaz / WEATHER

The defender was confirmed this Wednesday as a cardinal player.

Independent Santa Fe He does not stop hiring for the 2022 League. This Wednesday he confirmed the signing of the central defender Francisco Mezawho had been training with the team.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: the five keys to his excellent response to treatment)

See also  The US will distribute 500 million antigen tests at home

Meza ended his relationship with Tigres de México and was training with the Cardinal club waiting to agree on the terms of the contract.

A ‘lion’ that returns

Finally, the 30-year-old defender joins the ‘lion’ squad, to face the 2022 season.

Meza won the Copa Sudamericana with the Cardenal team in 2015, two leagues and two Super Leagues.

He was in Mexico in the Pumas and Tigres teams. In Tigres he won the MX league three times.

Santa Fe made the official announcement on its social networks.

(Also read: Blunt: Santa Fe made Águilas Doradas look very bad)

Another one

Meza is another of the important reinforcements that Santa Fe has added for the season, and who are returning home, as is the case of striker Wilson Morelo, who already made his debut with goals against Águilas, this Tuesday, and player Yulián Anchico.

Thus, there are 13 players that Santa Fe brought, in search of regaining prominence, after a very weak 2021.

SPORTS

more sports news

-Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities

-Thus are the accounts to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar

See also  Milan, the great opportunity for overtaking. But for Pioli it is full emergency

-El Dibu returned: this is what the Argentine goalkeeper of the moment in Colombia thinks

Tags:
