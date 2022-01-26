Pacho Meza returns home: another one that reinforces Santa Fe

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Francisco Mesa.
Milton Diaz / WEATHER
The defender was confirmed this Wednesday as a cardinal player.
January 26, 2022, 08:00 AM
Independent Santa Fe He does not stop hiring for the 2022 League. This Wednesday he confirmed the signing of the central defender Francisco Mezawho had been training with the team.
Meza ended his relationship with Tigres de México and was training with the Cardinal club waiting to agree on the terms of the contract.
A ‘lion’ that returns
Finally, the 30-year-old defender joins the ‘lion’ squad, to face the 2022 season.
Meza won the Copa Sudamericana with the Cardenal team in 2015, two leagues and two Super Leagues.
He was in Mexico in the Pumas and Tigres teams. In Tigres he won the MX league three times.
Santa Fe made the official announcement on its social networks.
Another one
Meza is another of the important reinforcements that Santa Fe has added for the season, and who are returning home, as is the case of striker Wilson Morelo, who already made his debut with goals against Águilas, this Tuesday, and player Yulián Anchico.
Thus, there are 13 players that Santa Fe brought, in search of regaining prominence, after a very weak 2021.
SPORTS
