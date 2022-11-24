Pacho Benítez: the iconic Risaraldense sports journalist dies

One of the most representative voices of national sport has just passed away this Wednesday night. The news of the death of Francisco ‘Pacho’ Benitez It was confirmed at the end of the match between Pereira vs. Millonarios, as reported by Win Sports.

Apparently, the communicator had health problems in his throat. His colleagues and social media users remember him through messages:

His colleagues from VBar Caracol regret the farewell to one of the greatest voices in sports in the country:

😢 From El Vbar Caracol we deeply regret the death of our colleague from Caracol Radio, Pacho Benítez 🙏🏻 Thank you for so many years dedicated to this profession and that love of cycling 💜All our condolences to his family and relatives in this painful moment pic.twitter.com/Uxl1reUBl1 — The VBAR CARACOL (@VBarCaracol) November 24, 2022

Peace in the grave of Pacho Benítez, a man of radio and a good heart. Strength family. – Andres Marocco (@andresmarocco) November 24, 2022

I grew up listening to sports carousel, how could I not know who Pacho Benítez (Pereira’s correspondent) is, may God have him in his glory. https://t.co/5HCn0N57wL — 🎄Juan Camilo – Conteibol 🎄🇦🇷 (@RodriguezR_JC) November 24, 2022

Francisco Benítez, better known as pacho, She was one of the great sports journalists and commentators in the country. She started as a ‘disc jockey’ in the shift from 12 am to 6 am, after having tried her luck telling the stories of his school since I was young on Caracol Radio in Pereira. It was in those moments that he was born love for the radio

He was for more than 30 years narrating his passions: football and cycling. Especially the latter, who for him represented the figure of the Colombian wrestler. In addition, when he was young, when he attended soccer matches, he saw the announcers and said that he wanted to be like them.

