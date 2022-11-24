Thursday, November 24, 2022
Pacho Benítez: the iconic Risaraldense sports journalist dies

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
Pacho Benitez

Pacho Benitez was one of the iconic voices of the sport.

The narrator from Risaraldo apparently came with health problems. Colleagues confirmed the news.

One of the most representative voices of national sport has just passed away this Wednesday night. The news of the death of Francisco ‘Pacho’ Benitez It was confirmed at the end of the match between Pereira vs. Millonarios, as reported by Win Sports.

Apparently, the communicator had health problems in his throat. His colleagues and social media users remember him through messages:

His colleagues from VBar Caracol regret the farewell to one of the greatest voices in sports in the country:

Francisco Benítez, better known as pacho, She was one of the great sports journalists and commentators in the country. She started as a ‘disc jockey’ in the shift from 12 am to 6 am, after having tried her luck telling the stories of his school since I was young on Caracol Radio in Pereira. It was in those moments that he was born love for the radio

He was for more than 30 years narrating his passions: football and cycling. Especially the latter, who for him represented the figure of the Colombian wrestler. In addition, when he was young, when he attended soccer matches, he saw the announcers and said that he wanted to be like them.

Brooks disqualified for Warriors-Grizzlies race-3: here's why

