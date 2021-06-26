Pachi Valle Riestra has directed and created with Yitzhak Fowks the short film Something happened on the way, a production of the PUCP Dance Company that premiered in Joinnus. The rehearsals and recordings were by Zoom with the dancers Adriana Albán, Franklin Dávalos, Luis Vizcarra and Vanessa Ortiz.

“We should bet again on something similar, although the face-to-face is something we miss. The short film presents a series of events that are routine, but are crossed by moments of fantasy, they take us out of this kind of material reality in which we live. I want to invite the viewer to this trip, to provide them with sensations and reflections ”, he comments.

She has been an actress and a jury for television programs and, although the latter is ruled out, she maintains that “everything” has nurtured her career. “As a creator I always felt that there was no life experience that could not be useful.” During the pandemic, the sector has been one of the most affected, but it considers itself lucky. “There are artists who have had more luck, because we work in an institution. But most of my colleagues have been badly beaten. They have taught classes virtually, but there has been a lot of competition and many people who have not been able to pay for these classes. It was a very hard blow ”.

We remember the unfair criticism of the actress and producer Mayra Couto, who won one of the DAFO awards from the Ministry of Culture with a series of feminist focus. Also what was said by Susana Baca, showing solidarity with the persecuted artists for saying what they think.

“What art promotes are the various expressions, there is a freedom of expression, so that implies that there may be fascist artists, of course there are, not only because they have been used in favor of political campaigns, to convince, attract or force ideas. ; there are also, and will undoubtedly continue to be, artists who have fascist practices. Being an artist does not put you on one side or the other side of history or political thought, but an artist must have freedom of expression. If there is not and it is censored, then that is an act of anti-promotion of artists ”.

Due to the political situation, he maintains that he is concerned about artistic censorship. “They have tried to censor or choose who should not be in certain spaces and this, due to their political inclination, seems serious to me. It would seem like a disaster to me if this happens to us. What do I expect from the next Ministry of Culture? I know he has a difficult time because he does not have a very high budget, and he has to take charge of many things, we talk about performing arts, non-performing arts, visual arts, also archeology. I think it is difficult work. I hope number one that it continues to exist, obviously, and that I can recognize all this diversity that there is ”.

Defend rights

Last June, Brian Gómez, from the Municipal Ballet, was attacked with homophobic comments while developing a virtual class. But after the electoral campaign, of the rights LGTBIQ It is the least talked about, the director agrees.

“It makes me panic. When Fujimori and Castillo were given the opportunity to speak about this issue, they evaded it in the most terrifying way possible. Of course it worries me, because one feels that in some way something has been achieved, very little, there is so much to continue to achieve in this country for there to be respect for diverse people. Groups have been made visible, they are trying to work so that we all have the same rights and to think that we are going to regress the little that we have advanced is terrifying. We saw it above all, for example, with the Trump administration. If there is, let’s say, a type of discrimination endorsed by the one who governs, the rest of the population that is homophobic, that is racist, feels more entitled to express and express what they really feel, and in many cases to attack. Yes, I am afraid ”, he expresses.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.