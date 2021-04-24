The coach of the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, José Rojo “Pacheta”, has indicated that his rival this Sunday, Getafe, is “one of the teams that best tighten in the rival’s field”. “It generates a lot of difficulties there but we must be faithful to our style and push and try to find their problems”, he added in a virtual press conference.

The Huesca coach expects a “very tough” game and “the best version of Getafe” in a match with “few chances to score”, because the two teams will be “very armed” and the key will be “to be successful in the areas “. “The game is going to be of brutal intensity. We are qualified for tomorrow’s game, which will be tough, of duels, of trying to minimize the virtues of Getafe and of getting our own”, has analyzed.

Pacheta stressed that Getafe is a team that has played in European competition, that has a lot of merit and that performs very good pressure, that works well on the second balls and on the outside and throughout the structure during the game. “It will be a game of second balls and whoever loses it will suffer, so we must be right in that facet”, has warned.

The coach from Burgos stressed that they have to try to minimize the pressure on their players: “If you have a team that is responsible and is charged more and does not enjoy the game, it means that in the end things do not go well.”

In this regard, he added that if you are not able to enjoy, live the games, get excited and if it is all out of obligation, it is “difficult to come to fruition”. “Enjoying and getting excited is not incompatible with responsibility. If they are charged with excessive pressure, there comes a time when they can jump through the air”, has warned.

He has also stressed that it is “very clear” that they are going to suffer “until the last day like dogs.” “Hopefully we win four or five games in a row but hardly anyone does that and only very big teams”, has pointed out.

In the same way, he has valued that they are in a “great” situation six games from the end because they are “alive”, something that they would have signed at the beginning of the League.