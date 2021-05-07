How does your team get to the Carranza game?

We are going to be very brave in Cádiz and we want that when the game is over we will have nothing to complain about. I see the team trained, after the match against Real Sociedad the feelings are one of trust and faith. I’m going to Cádiz with great enthusiasm, then football is very capricious, but I see the team excited and excited. Let’s see if we can translate it into points.

How do you see your team?

We have reached the final stage of LaLiga being powerful because of the feelings we have. The team smells of confidence and passion to me. We have received an important award for our effort against Real and that energy and that award should give us the motivation, confidence and emotion to face this final stage, confident of winning.

Do you believe in permanence?

The most important moments of this season were having responded to the defeat against Getafe and how we coped with Real, a very good team. We were able to fight them and win them.

His defense is very diminished …

In addition to Pulido’s sanction, we get a very hard injury from Pablo Insua. It was something fortuitous, practically by himself. We are already remaining days with him, I believe that on Wednesday they will operate and from here all the encouragement to Pablo. The first day is very hard, it takes the whole team out of breath. It is very painful when you have a serious injury, but it is part of the profession and we have to admit it. He is convinced of the steps to be taken. The loss of two centrals leads us to make decisions, but Gastón has returned and we have alternatives.

What do you think of Cádiz?

It has a lot of merit to have 40 points with four days to go. You have to do better things than them. Make them suffer and try to minimize their transitions and set pieces.