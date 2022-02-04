The winter market is finally closed, with up to ten movements but without surprises, Jose Rojo Pacheta You already know which players will be played to return Real Valladolid to the First Division. The resolution of the transfer window has left the Burgos coach “very happy”, due to the alternatives available to him, with up to 27 players including Fresneda and Narro, in addition to the new signings. “The idea is that the four of us are going to make us better; that’s why we bring them. They complete things that we needed“, he stated this Friday at the press conference prior to the visit to Fuenlabrada.

The blanquivioleta coach gave value to Jose Ma insofar as he is “a left-handed central defender who comes from playing in the First Division”, while shank, who has already played under him, is “a very vertical winger on the left wing”. With monchuwhom he defined as a “good footballer”, the midfield completes its important remodeling and Ivan Sanchezwho, like the defender, already knows what it means to be at his command, “can play hook, on the wings and even as a midfielder”, according to the coach, who, however, acknowledged that of the four the latter is the one that arrives in the worst physical condition.

It is not a problem, since both he and Josema “they come poisoned already; they are already adapted” to what Pacheta wants, after having directed them in a previous stage in Elche. This demonstrates his weight in decision-making, although he always makes it clear, and this time once again, that “Only the club is the one who gives the ups and downs”. “I know what they are going to give me and it is valuable to be able to get to know them; I participate and they take me into account, but this club has the great virtue of knowing who is in charge in each area,” defended Salas.

It is not the first time that Pacheta acknowledges being more friend of shorter templates than this, although he did not show any problem with having 27 players. “I want two per position and throw the base, but the coronavirus can leave you without many players and for not having three or four the League can go away. Today I have 25 heavily armed on a day-to-day basis. I am very satisfied with those who have come and the intention is that they make us better”, reiterated Pacheta, who, for example, despite the return of Janko, continues to see Fresneda more as another element of the first team.

Far from reproaching the footballers who have left the club, the coach wanted to “thank all six, because they have had exemplary behaviour, mentally and professionally”. “There are situations that hurt you, for not having been able to get the most out of everyone, but those are the things that make you better. The human being has to be happy. Between all of us we have decided that they should go out and I am happy that they are going to be. Many of them go to the First Division and try to play,” he recalled about five of those six players who left the club in January.