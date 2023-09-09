This Saturday, Villarreal announced José Rojo Martín ‘Pacheta’ as the new first team coach until the remainder of the season. He mister Burgos arrives to replace the recently dismissed Quique Setién, with whom the Yellow Submarine had only managed to add three points after four league games. Directive groguet has taken advantage of the pause of the date to make this movement.

The official presentation will be this Monday, September 11 at 12:30 p.m. at the José Manuel Llaneza Sports City, as announced by the club in a statement. That same Monday, Pacheta will lead his first training session as Villarreal coach, in a session that will be open doors.

Before the Yellow Submarine, the Burgos coach had already coached CD Numancia, Real Oviedo, FC Cartagena, Korona Kielce, Hércules, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, Elche, Huesca and Valladolid. Among his greatest achievements are a couple of promotions to the first division, one achieved with Elche and another with Valladolid, his last team.

