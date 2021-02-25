How would you rate this Saturday’s game against Eibar?

The team is trained to compete with anyone. I think we are getting better and better. The team is confident. They are parties of the utmost importance. Now the team is hooked and we know how to win. Victory makes us believe.

Ipurua points are gold for you …

They are more than three points and the players know it, they are very committed. They are prepared for the fight. If we win in Ipurua we have to think that we have to win the next one. We are going to win and if we succeed, we get into the ointment. We know them and we are very excited.

Look at the classification?

We have gone from six to two. The rival conditions me, not the leaderboard. If we win, the road will be flatter. Success is achieved in the last match. The team is better, it has more morale.

What do you think of Eibar?

Mendilibar for me is a reference. It is a team with a plan that has worked for them for many years. We have to be prepared for what is to come. We have prepared the game to win, for he is a very strong opponent. They dominate many aspects of the game. They have high quality players. It is going to be a very tough match. There will be many second options, and they are specialists in it. It is a guerrilla war party.

Have you noticed the effect of the last victory?

The victories create a better atmosphere, but we continue working the same. We don’t have time to feel the results. We believe we can do it.

The last game we saw Ferreiro in a new position …

I want to get the most out of everyone. For Ferreiro that position is perfect. We are convincing all the players that they can perform better in other positions. My job is to make them better.

Against Granada they scored two goals from set pieces. How important is it?

Build trust. If the player gets a reward for his work, he feels better. The set piece is very decisive and you have to pay attention to it.