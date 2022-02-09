Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on fuels may no longer be necessary if the bills in progress in the House are sufficient to reduce fuel prices in the country. .

The Senate should vote, next Tuesday, 15, on two bills on the subject, which Pacheco classified as priorities at the moment. One of the proposals involves the creation of an offset account using Petrobras dividends and an export tax to mitigate the price increase.

The other proposal that should be based on Tuesday sets a model for charging the ICMS, a tax collected by the States, but the senators want to change the text giving freedom to the governors to define the rate at the start and including the possibility of reducing federal taxes on the diesel.

“If we eventually manage to materialize all these initiatives in infraconstitutional proposals, there would, in theory, not be the need for the PEC, but this is an assessment that we will make based on PLP 11 and the other bill,” Pacheco said at a press conference in the Senate.

The PEC was dubbed in the economic team “PEC kamikaze” for causing a breach of R$ 100 billion in revenue and creating subsidies of 17.7 billion outside the fiscal rules in 2022. In an interview with Estadãothe Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the text is a “fiscal bomb” and that it would even finance a “millionaire’s boat”.

In response to the head of the portfolio, Pacheco said that the proposal needs to be “respected” and cannot be “demonized”. Behind the scenes of the Senate, the PEC is seen at the moment more as a reaction to what congressmen call Guedes’ “inertia” in not presenting a solution and at the same time directing criticism at the senators.

“We are going to be very cautious in approaching this Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution, without considering it as a savior of all problems, but also without discarding it as an instrument to provide a solution”, said Pacheco.

The package of Senate projects was discussed this Tuesday, 8, by senators and technicians from the Ministry of Economy. The exclusion of subsidies from the public spending ceiling, the golden rule and the primary result target, as proposed by the PEC, requires a change in the Constitution and therefore may not be approved if only the bills are guided.

