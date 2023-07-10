President of the House has the power to guide the theme; project was approved in the Chamber on Friday and gives R$ 50 billion to Lula

With the approval of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) in the Chamber of Deputies, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will decide when the text will be analyzed at Casa Alta. The decision must be taken this Monday (10.Jul.2023), as from next week the senators will enter into an informal recess.

It is likely that the analysis will be for the 2nd semester, in August. Despite the articulation of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the House, the House board had not sent the final text of the project to the senators until 6:06 pm on Sunday (9.Jul).

In addition, it will also be necessary to define how the Carf bill will be processed in the Senate. It is possible that congressmen choose to have the text analyzed by the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) and only then go to the plenary. If Pacheco chooses to skip the commission, the text would go straight to the vote of senators.

The Carf project is central to the economic area of ​​the Lula government. The text takes up the casting vote on Carf’s decisions. The return of the device is part of the anti-deficit package announced by the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm) on January 12. The minister has already stated that he works with the expectation of raise BRL 50 billion in 2023even with changes made regarding the casting vote.

The approval in the House was in a symbolic vote on the 6th (7.jul). It represented a victory for Lula and a new demonstration of strength by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Centrão. In the morning, ministers Haddad and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) met with Lira and party leaders to unlock the project – until then expected to be analyzed only in August.

The victory came after a new record in the effort of amendments by congressmen in 1 day. They were BRL 5.4 billion reserved in the Budget on the 4th (5.jul), as shown by the Power360. Pix amendments, special transfers that fall directly into the account of municipalities, are the majority: R$ 5.3 billion.

From Sunday (July 2nd) to Thursday (July 6th), the amount reserved for amendments jumped from R$7.6 billion to R$16.2 billion.

Read more about Lula & Congress: