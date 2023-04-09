The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will not join President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s entourage on the trip to China scheduled for April 11, according to his advisory, on medical advice. Invited, he canceled participation because he was recovering from an umbilical hernia surgery, a procedure considered of low complexity. The presence of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is confirmed in the delegation.

The Brazilian delegation leaves for Beijing on April 11. The trip of government members and parliamentarians to the Asian country was scheduled for March 24, but was canceled after Lula was diagnosed with bronchopneumonia and influenza A. As Coluna do Estadão showed, Lira had given up on being part of the entourage for the first trip.

Lula will only stay in China for four days. The return of the Brazilian delegation is scheduled for the 15th of this month.

Pacheco’s press office confirmed that the Senate president should accompany Lula in the delegation, if there are no unforeseen circumstances.

Pacheco postponed the session of the National Congress, which was scheduled to take place on April 14, as a result of his official mission to China. The session would read the request of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the coup acts of January 8, organized by opposition deputies. They estimate that Pacheco changed the session to ensure that he was present at the reading of the application, which is the first step in installing the collegiate.

Questioned by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) about the change in the agenda that would jeopardize the opening of the CPMI, the President of the Senate confirmed the change. “So, if this official mission is confirmed next week, we will hold the session of the National Congress, at noon, on the 18th, Tuesday”, said Pacheco in a session last Tuesday, the 4th, defending that there will be greater quorum on the new date.

Lula’s trip to China appeals to the government’s economic agenda. The government of both countries is expected to sign a series of cooperation and technology transfer agreements, in addition to discussing ways to promote peace in Ukraine.