Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 18:54

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), warned the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, that he should meet Congress leaders at the beginning of January to discuss the provisional measure that revoked the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy.

The MP was published this Friday, 29th, and revokes the decision of the National Congress to extend the benefit of payroll tax relief until 2027.

“I will carry out a thorough analysis of the content of the provisional measure with the assistance of the Federal Senate’s legislative consultancy. In addition to the strangeness about the deconstitution of the recent decision of the National Congress on the subject, there is a need for technical analysis on the constitutionality aspects of the MP”, stated Pacheco, in a note published on his social networks this Friday.

“There is also a context of political reaction to its publication that must be considered, so it will also be important to bring together the leaders of both Houses to listen to them, which I intend to do in the first days of January. Only after completing these steps can I decide whether it will be processed in the National Congress or not”, adds the note from the president of the Senate.

O Estadão found that, the day before, Pacheco had already told Haddad that the MP's path was difficult in Congress and that he anticipated resistance, since the issue was approved with a majority in both the Chamber and the Senate. He avoided, however, saying whether he would return the provisional measure and agreed to talk to the leaders first.

With the MP only coming into force in April, Pacheco told allies that there is time to calmly analyze the minister's initiative without it affecting the lives of companies.

Parliamentarians have pressured the president of the Senate, who also presides over the National Congress, to return the provisional measure, without it even being analyzed by Parliament.