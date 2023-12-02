President of the Senate said that discussion of the proposal on the end of re-election in the country should begin in the same period

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that it intends to implement, at the beginning of 2024, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that creates a fixed term of office for ministers of the STF (Federal Court of Justice).

He also said he wanted to guide the PEC that ends re-election in Brazil. “These are 2 very appropriate topics to be discussed at the beginning of next year”, he stated during an interview at COP28, in Dubai. The information is from Estadão.

At the end of November, Pacheco defended raising the minimum age of STF ministers, in addition to setting a period for the mandate in the event of the Faap (Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation), in São Paulo.

“Another possible change, which already has a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution in this regard, is the issue of the mandate of minister of the Federal Supreme Court, with an increase in the minimum age for entry. Today, it is 35 years old and this minimum age could be raised and a mandate for ministers could be established.”declared Pacheco at the time.

If adopted, the PEC has the potential to increase tension between Congress and the STF. On November 22, the Upper House approved a proposal which limits monocratic decisions in the Court, which provoked reactions from ministers.

The day after approval, on November 23, the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, said he did not see “reason for constitutional changes that aim to alter the rules of its operation [da Corte]“.

“In a country that has important and urgent demands, ranging from the rise of organized crime to climate change – which impact the lives of millions of people –, nothing suggests that Brazil’s priority problems are before the Federal Supreme Court. Especially because the suggested changes have already been supported, for the most part, by recent changes to the Supreme Court’s own Rules of Procedure”declared Barroso.

In addition to him, other ministers also spoke out on the topic. Read what the judges said here.

In Dubai, Pacheco once again stated that he intends to conclude the hearings for those appointed to the STF and the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), Flávio Dino and Paulo Gonet, respectively, before the parliamentary recess. On Monday (Nov 27) he said he wanted to vote on Lula’s nominations by December 15th. The hearings of both CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Senate are already scheduled for December 13th.

GLEISI REBATE

This Saturday (Dec 2), the president of the PT (Workers’ Party) and deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR) said that Pacheco is deciding to guide “out of time” various themes. According to her, the country has “other priorities” at the time. “Who cares about this, feeding the extreme right?”asked in Publication on X (formerly Twitter).