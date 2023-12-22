Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 20:48

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Friday, 22, that he must determine the removal of the protective bars placed around Congress after the coup acts of January 8. The parliamentarian also joked that he was “invited” by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be in Brasília for a ceremony in Congress in defense of democracy on January 8th.

Lula wants to hold a big event on the date that marks one year since the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers, with the presence of the main authorities of the Republic. The objective of the symbolic act in the Legislature is to prevent the attack on democracy from being forgotten. At the time, extremists defended a military coup in the country to remove the PT member, who had taken office a week earlier, after beating former president Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election.

“I was duly summoned by the President of the Republic. He told me 'Pacheco, I'm thinking about doing an event on January 8th. A year has passed, we need to not let this be forgotten'”, said the senator, during breakfast with journalists at the Senate's official residence.

Pacheco replied to Lula that he agreed with the idea, but would not be in Brasília on January 8th because he was going on a trip with his brother. “He (Lula) didn’t like it. A while passed, Flávio Dino called me”, reported the president of the Senate. The Minister of Justice and Public Security called to arrange the event with the senator.

Pacheco then told Dino that he would organize the event, but again stated that he could not be present. After that, Lula called the president of the Senate and insisted that he go to Brasília on January 8th. “Pacheco, call your brother and tell him you’re going on the 9th”, the PT member proposed to the senator. The president of the Senate then agreed to participate in the event.

The parliamentarian said that Lula returned to the subject during the inauguration of the new Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, and on other occasions and that he also demanded the presence of the President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso.

“When (the tax reform) was enacted, he (Lula) looked at me and said 'you'll be there on the 8th, right?'”, Pacheco also reported. The senator intends to remove the bars from Congress, but said he fears demonstrations on January 8 if the protection is removed on the 7th, as has already been suggested to him.

Differences with Lira

In the cafe with journalists, in addition to reporting phone calls and conversations with Lula, Pacheco joked about his relationship with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), which was sometimes turbulent. “That’s Arthur Lira’s dog,” he said, upon hearing the deputy’s pet barking. The speech provoked laughter. “It’s his dog,” he corrected.

The two parliamentarians are neighbors in Brasília. The official residences of the Chamber and Senate are in the Lago Sul neighborhood of the federal capital. A rabbit that lived in Lira's house moved to the senator's premises, according to Pacheco himself. “Arthur’s rabbit is living here. I couldn’t handle the atmosphere there (at the Chamber’s residence), it’s calmer here”, he joked.

At the beginning of the year, Pacheco and Lira were involved in clashes over the procedure for processing the Provisional Measures (MP) issued by the government. “There cannot be absolute complicity between the presidents of the Houses, this diminishes parliament”, said the senator, minimizing the differences. When the tax reform was enacted, both exchanged praise.