06/26/2023 – 7:38 pm

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Monday, 26, that the interest rate is a challenge in Brazil. He made the statement in a meeting with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who is making a state visit.

Pacheco mentioned indicators of the Brazilian economy that have improved. “We have an immediate challenge of lowering the basic interest rate, I am very convinced that this will happen”, declared the President of the Senate.

This is not the first time that Pacheco has spoken of lowering interest rates. The theme has mobilized senators.

As shown the Political Broadcast On Friday, the 23rd, allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva try to create a wave against the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, to make him unfeasible in office. Despite showing discontent with the level of interest, Pacheco so far has not shown signs of being part of this movement.























