Senator responds with an excerpt from the Constitution to a letter from the president of the Chamber who questioned the rite of Lula’s provisional measures

The President of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), responded to a letter from the head of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stating that it has the power to decide alone on the return of the joint commissions (with deputies and senators) that analyze provisional measures.

Last week, Lira had challenged the legality of the reinstallation of collegiate bodies, which had been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic. She said that, by accepting a point of order (formal protest) on the subject in a Senate session, Pacheco had hampered the right “constitutional” of deputies to challenge the decision.

In a response sent this Friday (31.Mar.2023) to the mayor, Pacheco said that the analysis of MPs (provisional measures) by joint committees is a commandment of the Constitution, which makes the question of order “expendable” for the decision to comply with it. Here’s the full of the letter (959 KB).

For “to clarify” Lira’s questions, transcribed 8 paragraphs of article 62 of the Constitution, which governs the situations in which a President of the Republic can adopt provisional measures and the procedure for Congress to analyze them.

Paragraph 9 determines that “it will be up to the mixed commission of deputies and senators to examine the provisional measures and issue an opinion on them, before being analyzed, in a separate session, by the plenary of each of the Houses of the National Congress”.

In recent weeks, the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate have tried, most of the time through intermediaries of Congress and the Planalto Palace, to reach an agreement to make adjustments to the procedural rules that would apply to the president’s MPs Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

While the rite adopted in the pandemic was worth it, which dispensed with the phase of joint committees and sent MPs straight to the plenary of the Chamber, Lira held absolute power over provisional measures. It was up to him to choose the rapporteur for each proposal and decide when to put it to the vote.

In February 2023, Pacheco took an initial step to return to the rules of the Constitution. Lira never agreed. He called the mixed committees of MPs “undemocratic” because they are composed of 12 deputies and 12 senators, while, in the plenary sessions of the Houses, there are 513 deputies and 81 senators.

On March 23, during a Senate session, Pacheco responded to a question of order from the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) – the mayor’s biggest political rival. The emedebist argued that the covid health emergency, which justified the suspension of the joint commissions, ended in April 2022. Without an emergency, they should be resumed.

In the letter sent on this 6th, Pacheco also stated to Arthur Lira that complying with the rite with the joint commissions is not something that can be chosen by the Chamber and Senate summits. “This is a constitutional imperative whose departure can only be given in extremely exceptional situations.“, he wrote.