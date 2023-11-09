Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 22:07

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated this Wednesday, 8th, after the approval of the tax reform in the House, that the constitutional change in the Brazilian tax system was imposed because Brazil “could no longer live with the delay”. The senator highlighted that the proposal has the potential to boost the attraction of foreign investment, by simplifying and providing more transparency to the collection of taxes on consumption, in addition to contributing to reducing social inequalities.

The reform was approved with a tight score, by 53 votes to 24. As it was a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), the support of at least 49 senators was required. The atmosphere in the plenary session until seconds before the panel showed the vote count was one of tension between government supporters.

The tight score was the result of the change of position of several centrist parliamentarians in recent days. Former president Jair Bolsonaro pressured allies to vote against the reform. And governors from the South and Southeast criticized the text, asked for changes and also threatened to ask for votes against it.

“The reform approved today by this Plenary was imposed because there was no longer any way to postpone it. The reform was imposed because Brazil could no longer live with the delay”, said Pacheco. The president of the Senate stated that the “maturing” of the debate with companies, States, public agents and the population was fundamental for the need for reform to be understood. “More than that, the in-depth debate was essential to reduce uncertainty and remove fear of such a broad reformulation of the national tax system.”

To obtain the necessary votes to approve the reform, the rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), had to give in on several points of the text. At the last minute, the senator accepted six new amendments in the plenary, including a proposal from senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB) that added the events sector to the reduced consumption tax rate.

“By consolidating numerous taxes into just three, the Tax on Goods and Services, the Contribution on Goods and Services and the Selective Tax, respectively, IBS, CBS and IS, the text will reduce bureaucratic complexity, which will enable companies to concentrate resources and efforts in its core businesses, fostering innovation and stimulating economic growth,” declared Pacheco.

In the Senate president’s view, the tax reform not only promotes a quantitative reduction in consumption taxes, but also a qualitative improvement in taxation. “The transparency of the new system also has the potential to leverage the attraction of foreign investment, in order to boost economic development and job creation in Brazil,” he stated.