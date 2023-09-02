President of the Senate claims that dialogue between the Executive and Congress is needed to schedule a “collection project”

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Friday (September 1, 2023) that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) dialogue with Congress to meet the zero deficit target. According to him, it is possible to make afundraising project” without increasing the tax burden.

The dialogue, according to Pacheco, could be done between him, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. “[Que o Executivo e o Congresso] can sit down to establish a schedule of intelligent, propositional, fair legislative initiatives from the tax point of view to be able to guarantee the fulfillment of this goal”, said Pacheco.

The president of the Senate made the statement during his trip to Washington for the Lide Brazil Development Forum event.

The collection project cited by Pacheco would include several measures that are already in Congress. The president of the Senate mentioned the MP for the taxation of exclusive funds, the bill to tax offshore companies and the legalization of sports betting.

On Thursday (31.Aug), the government sent the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) to Congress. Here’s the full (PDF – 24 MB) of the Budget. The text, which needs to be approved by Congress by December, establishes that revenues are equal to expenditures – that is, a primary result equivalent to 0.0% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The estimate complies with the determination of the fiscal framework approved by the National Congress in August, which determines zeroing next year’s fiscal deficit in relation to GDP. To achieve this result, it is necessary to collect BRL 168.52 billion in new recipes.