Senate President celebrated Copom’s decision to reduce Selic from 13.75% to 13.25%, cut by 0.50 pp

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), celebrated during a session this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) the decision of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank to reduce the Selic rate from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum. “This initiative needs to be commended. […] I want to believe that this is the beginning of a saga of interest rate reductions in Brazil, which is very conducive to our growth, the generation of jobs, the generation of wealth, the generation of income, the generation of foreign exchange for our country”he declared.