Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 5:17 pm

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), clarified this Monday, 28, that, in relation to the standard VAT rate, the idea is not to fix it in the Constitution without first having an account of what its impact will be. in the tax burden. The fixing of the rate, according to Pacheco, will take place after all the studies on the impacts of the reform are completed.

“The idea defended by some sectors, including the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo Fiesp, and which is being matured by Senator Eduardo Braga, is about a ceiling. That is, a limit that cannot be extrapolated. I consider that this estimated limit of a tax burden, a VAT rate or a tax on goods and services, is something possible to have right now”, said the senator.

According to Pacheco, the accuracy of the rate will be defined after the regulation of the Constitutional Amendment.

“It would not be the fixation right away, because that would be imprudent, but a limitation of the tax burden that serves both because of this difficulty of dimension and the effects after the tax return, as well as an imposition of responsibility of the Brazilian State, which will have a size of collection and that it will have to put its public spending within this collection”, explained Pacheco, adding that the reform also has a pedagogical effect that the State cannot increase public spending at will.

Pacheco said he still has no doubt that when the country reaches the conclusion of what is needed for public spending, that spending will be lower than it is today.