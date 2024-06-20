One of the projects deals with the creation of the Taxpayer Defense Code and the other changes the tax authorities’ rules of action

At the request of the government, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), postponed the vote on 2 projects that seek to balance relations between tax payers and the Federal Revenue. Both were on the agenda for Wednesday (June 19, 2024). According to Pacheco, the projects –PLP 125/2022, which establishes the Taxpayer Defense Code, and the PLP 124/2022, which changes the tax authorities’ operating rules – will return to the agenda in due course.

Pacheco said he wants to hear from the leaders, in a meeting scheduled for this Thursday (June 20), about the new date for voting on the proposals. The leader of the government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), said that the topics are complex and asked for more time to analyze the text.

The rapporteur of the proposals, senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), acknowledged that, mainly for the Taxpayer Defense Code, there are a series of suggested amendments in the Plenary, but reinforced that the themes are mature.

“These topics were discussed for more than 6 months in a special committee. There were 5 public hearings, with the participation of entities, with the participation of the interested segment, with jurists. These are topics that have had their analysis exhausted within this special commission.,” said Ephraim.

PLP 125/2022 rewards good payers while punishing the so-called “persistent debtor”, such as businesspeople who use default as a business strategy. The text provides general rules on the rights, guarantees and duties of citizens in their relationship with the Federal Revenue Service and other tax administration bodies in the States and the Federal District. The central objective is to curb abuses by the Tax Authorities.

PLP 124/2022 deals with the imposition of a limit on fines of 75% of the tax due. The text also standardizes the fiscal administrative process, providing general rules on the collection and payment of taxes, both for the Union and for States and municipalities, in addition to encouraging the use of mediation and arbitration as an instrument for preventing conflicts.

With information from Senate Agency.