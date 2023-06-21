The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday that the expectation is for the name of lawyer Cristiano Zanin to be approved for a vacancy on the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Also according to Pacheco, the nomination should be analyzed by the Senate plenary on the afternoon of Wednesday, 21.

Before, on Wednesday morning, Zanin will be questioned at the House Constitution and Justice Committee. The lawyer defended the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the Lava Jato lawsuits. At the time, he gained the confidence of the politician, who nominated him for the Supreme Court.





















