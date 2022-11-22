President of the Senate says that there may be an “emergency” solution for aid and, only later, a debate on a new fiscal anchor

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) that there is still no consensus among Congressional leaders on the PEC fura-teto in relation to the value outside the limit of public expenses, the term of validity of the license to spend or which is the best fiscal anchor for the country.

In an interview with journalists, the senator stated that there are disagreements around these 3 points, which will be the subject of discussion in the coming days and weeks.

🇧🇷We have to reconcile the need to implement Bolsa Família in the amount of R$ 600, which is a commitment by the National Congress and there is a need to fulfill it, and, at the same time, preserve as much of the spending ceiling as possible”, declared Pacheco.

The draft of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) presented by the transitional government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), permanently withdraws from the ceiling the total cost of R$ 175 billion of the Brazil Aid of R$ 600 and the extra R$ 150 per child up to 6 years old.

Despite this, Pacheco stated that the intention of Lula’s team is to have the income transfer program off the ceiling for 4 years, that is, for the duration of the PT’s mandate. 🇧🇷It is already clear that an indefinite deadline does not find resonance in Congress“, said.

PSDB senators presented 3 alternative proposals, all with a lower value for the license to spend. Some of them also open the debate on the institution of a new fiscal anchor to replace the spending ceiling.

Pacheco said that, as it is necessary to pay the aid of R$ 600 in January, it would be possible to approve a solution “emergency” in Congress –he did not explain which one– and leave the discussion on the fiscal anchor for later.

“The discussion regarding the fiscal anchor, the form and method of having quality public spending and responsibility for this public spending, which takes into account the public debt, GDP growth and the spending ceiling itself as it is conceived is a discussion that can be done over timehe declared.