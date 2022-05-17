The Senate president stated that the mechanism is necessary to decentralize the allocation of resources

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), denied the existence of “secret budget” and said there is a “demonization” use of the rapporteur’s amendments. The statement was given this Monday (May 16, 2022) during an interview with the program Roda Viva, from TV Culture.

“What I am seeing is a demonization of political-parliamentary activity in prestige of something that is secret within the Executive Branch”said Pacheco.

The senator defended that the rapporteur’s amendments were a way of decentralizing the allocation of resources from the Executive. According to him, deputies and senators have better conditions for “assessing the needs of the Brazilian population”.

Pacheco denied that Congress failed to comply with the determination of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on giving transparency to the amendments. “We are entirely at your disposal to identify and track one by one these parliamentary amendments to identify the social purpose and application of them”he said.

ELECTIONS

Rodrigo Pacheco avoided direct criticism of the president’s attempts Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to discredit the electoral system, but stated that there is a “yellow line on the floor” that separates the “Rule of law of political-electoral discourse”. “Any attack, even the smallest, will deserve a prompt reaction from the Senate”, he said.

The Senate president also declared that the Armed Forces would not support an attempted coup d’état. He denied that they have “moderation role”such as the reading that bolsonaristas make of article 142 of the Brazilian Constitution.

PSD

Asked about his party’s position in the elections, Pacheco said that, with the polarization between Squid (PT) and Bolsonaro, the tendency is for there to be a coalition or the release of directories to support one or another candidate.