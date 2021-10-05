By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), celebrated what he considered to be a text for the PEC of the tax reform of convergence between the Executive, States, municipalities and rapporteur, and said that the progress and voting of the proposal, possibly still this year, will be a consequence of how the actors involved in the discussion work.

For now, Pacheco made a point of remembering, the pace of processing the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is in the hands of the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

For the president of the Senate, the text constructed by the rapporteur, senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), represents the minimum consensus that can be reached by promoting the unification of federal and subnational taxes as well.

Pacheco acknowledged, however, the difficulties that the proposal must go through at the end of a pre-election year and given the political instabilities that the country has been going through.

