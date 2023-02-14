By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Tuesday that there is “important” consensus in the debate on the ICMS levied on fuels after conversations with governors and representatives of Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Economy or Taxation of the States and the Federal District).

Pacheco received the governors and representatives of the States that are part of a working group that debates an agreement between the federative entities and the federal administration.

“There is consensus on important points, for the benefit of legal security,” tweeted the senator.

“The Senate closely follows the negotiations of the governors who seek to reconcile the terms of the agreement with the budgetary needs of the States, but without this having an impact on tariffs and harming consumers”, he added, on the social network.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also received governors to deal with the compensation of losses and fiscal rebalancing of the States.

On Monday, the vice-president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, received vice-governors of six states to address court actions dealing with ICMS.

At the meeting with the vice-president of the Supreme Court, representatives of the States asked the STF to order Comsefaz to set a transitional national gasoline rate, among other points, in addition to requesting that the court analyze three direct actions of unconstitutionality against changes in the form of collection of the Tax Rate Differential on the Circulation of Goods and Services (Difal/ICMS), provided for in the Kandir Law.

Last week, the governors of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), and Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), stated, after a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, that compensation to the States for the losses of collection with ICMS can be done in a staggered way throughout the current mandate.

At the hearing, reported Leite, Haddad would have been willing to seek a consensus with the federative entities on tax compensation and said he was confident that a definitive resolution on the negotiation would come after meetings.

In December last year, the STF ratified an agreement between states, the Federal District and the Union for ICMS on fuel.

Under the terms of the understanding, the Union was responsible for forwarding to the National Congress proposals for legislative improvement of the law that came to consider essential goods and services related to fuels and of another law that standardized the ICMS rates on fuels in the country.