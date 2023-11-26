Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/26/2023 – 15:17

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that now is the time for discussions about the mandates of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), as well as age limits and length of stay in office. The statement was made during an interview with the Band program “Canal Livre”, which will air this Sunday, 26th.

“We can discuss the end of re-election in Brazil, the coincidence of mandates or the five-year mandate to end this permanent electoral state in Brazil, which is what affects our political structures, in fact. Let’s discuss this, and if this is good and if the majority of society through its representatives decides like this, we have to decide, whether the Executive branch likes it or not, or the Judiciary branch likes it or not. If the people want it through their legitimately elected representatives, we have to do it. That’s our role. What we will not allow is the strength of an institution or someone to inhibit the legislative process that is in the interests of Brazilian society”, he stated.