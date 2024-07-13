Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/07/2024 – 21:02

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said this Friday (12), in the capital of São Paulo, that he will not speed up the process of processing Constitutional Amendment Proposal 9 of 2023, known as Amnesty PECapproved yesterday (11) in the Chamber of Deputies.

“There is no commitment on my part to go immediately to the Senate plenary, with any kind of haste. [pressa]in relation to this matter. In fact, I will take care to be able to adopt in relation to this proposed amendment to the Constitution what the rules determine, which is to forward it to the appropriate committee, the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Federal Senate, for its evaluation”, he said in a debate at the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji).

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday, in two rounds of voting, the PEC that allows the refinancing of tax debts of political parties and their foundations, from the last five years, with total exemption from fines and interest accumulated on the original debts.

The approved text also grants amnesty to political parties that did not comply with gender or race quotas in the 2022 and previous elections or that have irregularities in their financial statements. According to the PEC, the application of fines or the suspension of the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Financing Fund to parties that did not have the minimum number of female or black candidates in the 2022 and previous elections is prohibited. The parties are also exempt from punishment for irregular financial statements before the enactment of the PEC.

“I would just like to point out that I am a supporter of quotas. I think this inclusion and the way in which party funds and television time are distributed are important. I have always been a supporter of this and I will continue to be a supporter of this. The argument is that some changes were implemented by the Superior Electoral Court by way of resolution, during the pre-election period, and that this has indeed generated some distortions over time. So, there are also arguments in relation to this PEC,” added Pacheco.