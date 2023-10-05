President of Congress spoke about the proposal when he stated that senators will continue discussing projects that limit the STF

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday (October 5, 2023) that senators will debate a proposal to expand the term of office of the Executive, such as President of the Republic, from 4 to 5 years and end re-election in Brazil. The statement was given as a sign that the Upper House will not only discuss changes in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

“In a little while we will discuss the institution of re-election in Brazil, the coincidence of elections, eventually passing mandates from 4 to 5 years without re-election. These are ideas that reach Power Eexecutive, but which are also not an affront. These are reflections and deliberations, which is the role of Congress to carry out”, Pacheco told reporters.

In the same speech, Pacheco denied that there is a crisis between Congress and the STF (Supreme Federal Court) after the Upper House decided to move forward with agendas that seek to impose constraints on the Court. The 2 main projects under discussion at the moment deal with limit deadlines and individual decisions in the STF and from creation of fixed mandate.

“It is very natural that they will be debated in the National Congress. There is absolutely no type of affront, nor any confrontation with the Judiciary”he stated.

The president of the Senate did not detail what project the senators will eventually discuss regarding the end of re-election. He also did not talk about the idea of ​​a general election for all positions, replacing the current model of elections every 2 years.

Currently, Brazilians go to the polls to vote for president, senator, governor and federal deputy in an election and, 2 years later, vote for mayor and councilor.

Asked about the electoral reform approved in the Chamber and which has not advanced in the Senate to the point of being valid for the 2024 elections, Pacheco once again defended that the topic be discussed together with the Electoral Code, also debated in the House.

“In relation to the electoral law, we have to combine the electoral code and minimizeelectoral reform and we create a single definitive, perennial legislation for elections in Brazil. And this is the work that Senator Marcelo Castro (MD-PI) will do in the coming weeks to be able to deliver an electoral code, which is complete,” he said.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, it will not be possible to apply it in the 2024 election. In the 2026 election and thereafter, I hope that the National Congress delivers a definitive law in relation to the Brazilian electoral code”he completed.

MINI ELECTORAL REFORM

On September 14, 2023, the Chamber of Deputies approved the mini-electoral reform bills. The mini-reform makes a series of rules more flexible, such as the use of the Electoral Fund, accountability and the 30% female quota.