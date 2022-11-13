President of the Senate stated that the rule will be maintained by the National Congress

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said last Saturday (12.Nov.2022) that the spending ceiling should be “relativized” just to accommodate the Brazil Aid of R$600 from 2023 in the Budget. In a lecture in Rio de Janeiro, the senator defended the maintenance of the mechanism and assured that the National Congress will maintain the rule.

“The 2 candidates promised R$ 600 in the 2nd round and this is the path that the National Congress has to find. And that’s what we’re working on every day. And what’s the formula for that? Once again, as was done in 2020, 2021 and 2022, we relativize the ceiling exclusively for the social program and allow fiscal space, including for other investment things in Brazil”said Pacheco.

The elected government proposes the approval of a PEC still in this legislature to ensure the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$600. The idea of ​​Lula’s political group is to spend R$ 175 billion on the payment of the benefit. Most of the money, the equivalent of R$ 105 billion, is already provided for in the Budget. With the proposal, the resources could go to other areas, such as the recomposition of investments, popular pharmacy and a real increase in the minimum wage, above inflation.

During the campaign, the then candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said he would revoke the spending ceiling if it expired🇧🇷 The rule, created in 2016, limits the growth of public spending by the federal government to the inflation of the previous year.

“Now, elected, the president says that there will be a spending cap and that it will be relativized for the social program specifically. I believe that there is even an achievement that is the understanding of this new government, that the spending ceiling will exist in our legal system and will be maintained in the Constitution”he said.

According to the president of the Senate, in 2023, the spending ceiling should be relativized in the same way that it happened during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when measures were implemented, such as Emergency Aid, to help the population during the pandemic.

“This relativization of the spending ceiling has been necessary over time, due to a set of problems we had due to the pandemic, for example. It is undeniable that, with more than 30 million people in a state of misery, we will need to keep Auxílio Brasil, or Bolsa Família, at R$ 600”said Pacheco.

The stock market fell last Thursday (Nov. 10, 2022) and the dollar rose after Lula criticized what he called a search for fiscal responsibility at the expense of the poorest.

“Obviously, a responsible and conscientious government would not need a spending cap, but we cannot be at the mercy of the conscience of those who govern”said Pacheco.