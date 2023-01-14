President of the Senate tells “Rádio CBN” that the draft decree found with Anderson Torres is “materialization” of risk of rupture

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said in an interview with CBN radio this Friday (13.jan.2023) the acts of the 8th of January followed the motto of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of questioning the electronic voting machines and the legitimacy of the election of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the interview with CBNPacheco avoided saying whether he considers that Bolsonaro incited, in some way, the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers last Sunday (January 8), but declared that “no one can escape the investigation of this responsibility”.

“This responsibility is something that must be investigated. It has direct, indirect, material, intellectual responsibility… All of this is part of the investigation, regardless of who it is. From someone who dared to break into a public building to those who encouraged”, he stated.

The senator from Minas Gerais said that the political groups defeated in the 2022 elections have the role of striving to pacify the political environment in the country, and this responsibility is also imposed on Bolsonaro.

Candidate for re-election to the presidency of the Senate, Pacheco once again showed support for the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January and said it was “absolutely necessary” to install again the Councils of Ethics of the Chamber and of the Senate in the new legislature, from February 1st.

“[O Conselho de Ética] will have regulatory attribution to determine, investigate and eventually hold accountable any and all parliamentarians who have been responsible” for inciting the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, said Pacheco.

For him, the draft of a presidential decree to establish the State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) found by the Federal Police in the house of the former minister and former secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres is the “materialization” on one “risk to democracy”.

“This fact is relevant, it is serious. Evidently, the rights of explanations must be guaranteed. Not necessarily produced by former Minister Anderson. This is an explanation he will give”, said Pacheco.

Regarding the attack on the Senate on January 8th, he stated that the Legislative Police organized themselves to increase their numbers after detecting the risk of a demonstration “more forceful” at the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

“Contact was made with the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District in this regard and there was [a resposta] that everything was under control. I myself exchanged messages with the governor on Saturday and Governor Ibaneis was very sure that the police forces would all be on the street and controlling the situation”, said Pacheco to the CBN.

The president of the Senate said, however, that Ibaneis had been led to error.

“I don’t believe there was any willful action or blindness on his part to what happened.”, he declared.

Still, Pacheco criticized the intelligence organization of the DF police. “Protesters cannot enter through the main door of the Planalto with the ease they had and invade all 3 buildings simultaneously, without there being due containment of this. There was an obvious security breach“, said.