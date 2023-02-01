By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Re-elected Senate president, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said on Wednesday that he will be “collaborative” with the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to help the country pursue economic growth and development of national infrastructure.

Pacheco also reiterated, in his speech after winning a new term at the head of the Senate, the defense of democracy and said that lying speeches and coup plotters need to be discouraged, ensuring that attacks like the ones seen on January 8 will not be repeated.

Pacheco also stated that the Powers of the Republic need to work in harmony and that the country’s interests are beyond and above partisan issues.

He said that Brazil needs pacification, but stressed that pacification “does not mean omission or leniency”.

Supported by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Pacheco defeated Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), a former minister in the Bolsonaro government, in the election for the presidency of the Senate.