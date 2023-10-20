Proposal should be voted on next week in the Senate Economic Affairs Committee

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Friday (20.Oct.2023) that it is in favor of extending the payroll tax exemption policy. The project (PL 334/2023) extends the benefit to 17 sectors of the economy for another 4 years, until 2027. The proposal is in the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Senate and should be voted on on Tuesday (Oct 24).

“The Senate presidency has a favorable position on the project. We consider that it is important to exempt these 17 sectors that have high employability. These are sectors with a high employment rate and whose payroll represents a lot for the costs of these companies”, Pacheco told reporters.

The project will be voted on in the CAE on a final basis –that is, if it is approved, it will not need to go to the plenary, unless the senators present a request or modifications to the proposal. In this case, Pacheco stated that he will discuss the text in plenary.

“If there is an appeal or any modification that requires consideration by the plenary, we will vote in the plenary as soon as possible“, he declared.

The vote was initially scheduled for October 17th, but was postponed after a collective request for a view – when several senators asked for more time to analyze the issue. In his text, the rapporteur of the proposal in the committee, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), rejected all changes made in the Chamber of Deputies. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 112 kB).

As shown by the Power360 on Monday (Oct 16), the congressman removed from the text the reduction in social security contributions for all municipalities, included in the Chamber in August. The project approved in the Senate in June provides for the reduction of city hall social security ratesbut exemption would only apply to cities with up to 142 thousand inhabitantswhich would see taxation reduced from 20% to 8% of civil servants’ salaries.

COST ESTIMATION

If the text returns to the form in which it was approved in the Senate, the total estimated impact will be R$18.4 billion in 2024. With Elmar’s amendment, the extension of the exemption would have a total estimated cost of around R$19 billion in 2024. The forecast is from the chief economist of Ryo AssetGabriel Leal de Barros, made at the request of Power360.

In force since 2012, the exemption represents a loss in revenue R$ 139 billion for the Union so far, according to data from the Federal Revenue Service. For 2023, the estimated impact is R$9.4 billion.

The exemption allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll.

The tax relief measure covers 17 sectors: footwear, call center, civil construction, communication, clothing and clothing, construction companies and infrastructure works, leather, vehicle and body manufacturing, machinery and equipment, animal protein, textiles, IT (information technology), ICT (communication technology), integrated circuit design, metro-rail passenger transport, public road transport and road freight transport.

The last extension of the payroll tax cut was signed into law by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on December 31, 2021 and is valid until the end of this year. At the time, the law was published without indicating a measure to compensate it with the justification that it was the extension of an existing tax benefit.