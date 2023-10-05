President of the Senate says that holidays are a hindrance, but they are not decisive in delaying approval

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said again this Thursday (5.Oct.2023) that it expects the promulgation of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform by the end of this year. The congressman admitted that holidays get in the way, but that they are not decisive in postponing the approval of the text to 2024. There are 2 holidays in November: All Souls’ Day (Nov 2) and the Proclamation of the Republic (Nov 15). “Now, at the end of October, [queremos] be able to approve the CCJ. And then we will take it to the plenary, obviously giving space to have full knowledge of what Senator Eduardo Braga’s report is”, he stated. Braga has already postponed the presentation of its opinion more than once. After being voted on in the Senate, the reform will need to return to the Chamber. If the deputies change the text, it will return to the senators again. The proposal is one of the government’s main agendas in Congress in 2023.