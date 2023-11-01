Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 21:52

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), responded to the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), and points out that the deputy is the creator of the so-called ‘pix amendments’. On the afternoon of this Tuesday, 31st, she criticized the senator because of Congress’s new offensive on the Union Budget. Senators, as she showed the Estadão Columnwant to force the Executive to pay for amendments to permanent committees of the Legislature.

The Pix amendments were revealed by Estadão. The scheme allocates public funds without transparency and without supervision to city halls.

“I am neither the author nor the rapporteur of the project referred to by the deputy, which must be discussed in the committee itself. I remember that in last year’s LDO I asked my colleagues that we not impose imposition on the rapporteur’s amendments, which I did. I reiterate my commitment to fiscal responsibility and the balance of public accounts, which includes limiting the electoral fund and improving the ‘Pix amendments’, created by the deputy”, said Pacheco.

On Twitter, Gleisi stated that the project goes against what Rodrigo Pacheco defends. “If the Senate really wants to contribute to fiscal balance, as President Rodrigo Pacheco said yesterday, the worst path is the bill that makes the payment of commission amendments mandatory,” said the PT president.

“The role of executing the Budget belongs to the Executive, in a planned manner, thinking about the country. The project that is in the Senate’s CAE aims to capture a few billion from the Union to meet individual interests”, he added.

Government has plan to overturn Congress’ offensive

Earlier, the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), stepped in at the last minute and prevented the vote on the project in the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE). He negotiated with his peers that the matter also be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and that a public hearing be held with the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, to discuss the topic.

The government’s hope is that the matter will be judged unconstitutional. “There are doubts as to whether or not the initiative could be parliamentary,” said Jaques Wagner when proposing the consultation at the CCJ. “The argument is that this change should be made through a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, and not through a Complementary Bill, as is the case. Furthermore, it must be considered a budgetary matter, as they are mandatory amendments, and, therefore, the exclusive competence of the Executive Branch”, explains one of the senator’s interlocutors.