President of the Senate has already warned party leaders that he does not agree with the value; CMO opened space for the amount

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is against the R$5 billion Electoral Fund for the 2024 elections. The congressman has already expressed his opinion contrary to the leaders of the House.

In Pacheco’s opinion, it is incoherent to defend the fiscal target of zero deficit in 2024 and a fiscal adjustment to approve a R$5 billion fund for next year’s elections. The senator is one of the biggest defenders of zero deficit and on Thursday (Nov 16) he once again defended the idea of “to chase” achieve this goal next year.

The proposal is under discussion and is of particular interest to deputies who intend to run for mayor. The idea also pleases senators who want to expand their influence in their states.

Last week, the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved a normative instruction that allows the reallocation of bench amendments to finance campaigns. In practice, the mechanism paves the way for the 2024 fund to remain at R$5 billion.

3 years ago, in the 2020 elections, the Electoral Fund was R$2 billion, less than half the value being debated in the National Congress. As in 2022 the Electoral Fund was R$4.9 billionpoliticians are reluctant to have a lower value in 2024, despite municipal elections requiring fewer logistical resources than national general elections, as was the case last year.

O Power360 found that the PL (Liberal Party), which has the largest bench in the Chamber and therefore will have the largest value of the fund, has not yet discussed the R$5 billion proposal internally. The party has the ambitious intention of electing 1,500 mayors in 2024. In the last municipal election, in 2020, the party elected 349 mayors across Brazil.

In practice, despite speeches by congressmen in favor of fiscal adjustment and criticism of public spending, Congress has been approving measures to increase Union spending, such as payroll tax relief. How the Power360 showed, bomb agendas in the Legislature could cost the federal government R$40 billion in 2024.