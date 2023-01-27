President of the Republic was accompanied by the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), received on the night of this Thursday (26.jan.2023) the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), for dinner.

When this text was published, the dinner was still in progress at the official residence of the President of the Senate, in the Lago Sul region, a prime area of ​​Brasília. The head of the Planalto arrived around 7:30 pm. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), and the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT), accompany Lula.

Pacheco and the President of the Republic are allies. The Senate president will run for re-election in February. He will have as an opponent the bolsonarista and former minister Rogerio Marinho (PL).