President of the Senate stated that minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) was informed of his decision on the municipalities

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday (April 2, 2024) that the withdrawal of the reimbursement from the payroll of municipalities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants of the MP (provisional measure) 1,202 of 2023 is not a “act of fiscal irresponsibility”. The speech took place after the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddefend a pact to rebalance public accounts.

“I already have my position on payroll tax relief via provisional measure. She's been wrong from the start. This was clear from my first positions. I understand that if there is an intention to change a law approved in December, the right thing to do would be, from the beginning, to present a bill. And this would initially be the end of the discussion”he told journalists.

According to Pacheco, they should not “to bet” in a provisional measure that had no “political viability”.

“I’m not going to say there was a delay or there was an error.”he declared.

Earlier, Haddad and the Government leader in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), denied that they were notified in advance about Pacheco's decision. Now, the president of the Senate stated that he informed the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhabefore taking action.

Pacheco once again stated that his decision and possible disagreement on the issue of tax relief does not affect his relationship with the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – who you are close to.

“I wanted to make an important establishment of our good alignment with the federal government, in particular, with the Ministry of Finance and with Minister Fernando Haddad. This does not affect the relationship that we have established, which is very fruitful in 2023, with important approvals, including the tax reform, all the projects, at the end of the day, from the Ministry of Finance, were very well received, both in the Chamber and in the Federal Senate”, he said.

Pacheco also stated that, to change the understanding about the tax exemption, there is a need for political support, and that, if there is none, it is necessary to find resources to pay for the tax benefit.

“Either there are votes to prove a new model, or there are no votes. And if there are no votes, it will be necessary to find a way to cover the expenses of the exemption.”he declared.

PACHECO'S DECISION

The president of the Senate justified the decision to remove the section on municipalities from the MP as a way to avoid legal uncertainty. According to him, if this section were to be extended, there would be a 20% charge on the municipalities' payroll for 60 days and then it could return to 8%, as is currently the case with the exemption.

“It is legitimate for the government to want to discuss a new bill on the topic”, said the congressman. He argued that discussions need to be carried out through bills.

On Monday (April 1), Pacheco extended MP 1,202 of 2023 for another 60 days, which should now only deal with limiting the compensation of tax credits obtained by companies through a court decision.

Although the tax exemption is maintained, the government does not have a source of resources to finance it. According to Haddad, the fiscal impact is R$10 billion. The value is close to the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) calculation.

The Minister of Finance sent an MP (provisional measure) on December 28, 2023 to, among other topics, review both the exemption and the reduction in the tax rate with the municipalities' social security contributions. Both measures were removed from MP 1,202 and will be discussed via the bill.

Haddad said he will have a meeting with the Minister of Institutional Relations. He declared that he will wait, in April, for the vote on the project that will return, partially, with the charges to the municipalities.

He stated that the project partially solves the problem. The estimate is a tax gain of R$4 billion.

The changes to social security contributions will now be analyzed in the bill (1,027 of 2024) of the leader of the Government in the Chamber, the deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE).