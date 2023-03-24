Bill by the President of the Senate removes the right for the President of the Chamber to take as long as he wants on impeachment: if he does not decide within 30 days, the request will be archived

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presented a bill that modifies the current rule of impeachment, the law 10791950. According to the proposal, there is a drastic reduction in the power of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Today, if you receive an impeachment request against the President of the Republic, Lira can keep the document for as long as you want. You always have the power to continue the process or not. With the rule proposed by Pacheco, the deadline for the mayor to analyze these requests will be up to 30 days. After that deadline, if nothing is done, the case is automatically archived.

Here is what article 29 of the bill proposed by Rodrigo Pacheco says:

“Art. 29. The complaint will be assessed preliminarily by the President of the competent Legislative House within a period of up to 30 (thirty) working days, and the decision, necessarily motivated, may determine:

“I – preliminary filing of the complaint, for not filling in the 2

legal-formal requirements; or

“II – submission of the complaint to the Board for deliberation.

“§ 1 The silence of the President after the period referred to in the caput will be considered tacit rejection, with the consequent filing of the complaint”.

Read here the full (2 MB) of the project that proposes to change the impeachment law.

This proposal by Pacheco has the potential to add more tension to the sharp relationship between him and Arthur Lira, who are at odds regarding how provisional measures should be processed in Congress.

Pacheco’s project was presented on Thursday night (23.Mar.2023) and there was still no public reaction from Arthur Lira until the publication of this post.