The President of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), enacted the readjustment of the salaries of ministers of State, deputies, senators, president and vice president of the Republic. The decree was published in this Monday’s edition (26.Dec.2022) of the Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷 Here’s the full (78 KB).

With the increase, salaries will be R$ 46,366.19. The adjustment will be made gradually from January 2023, until reaching the final value in February 2025.

Read the readjustment dates and amounts:

According to the National Congress, the increases will have an impact of BRL 2.5 billion on the 2023 Budget. The amount was already foreseen in next year’s Budget project.

Today, gross wages are R$ 30,934.70, excluding benefits.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷