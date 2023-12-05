Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 20:53

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), postponed the vote on the sports betting bill until next week. The proposal will be kept on the plenary agenda this Wednesday, 6th, but will be postponed until next week.

Pacheco agreed with the opposition’s arguments that voting should be in person, and not semi-in-person, as was scheduled to happen this Wednesday.

The president of the Senate highlighted the commitment made with the federal government so that the constitutional urgency could be removed to make it possible to vote on other proposals without the agenda being blocked.

“On November 12th, the government made an important gesture at my request so that the constitutional urgency of the project could be removed in order to enable the consideration of many other matters that were relevant at the time and that would not have been considered because the agenda was locked. The government removed the urgency under the premise with the commitment that we would vote on the project the following week”, he said.

Pacheco said that “the normal way to fulfill the established commitment was to vote this week” on the sports betting project, but that the semi-in-person sessions should stick to proposals of “less complexity”.

“I also realize that there are many colleagues on an official mission and who would like to deliberate on this topic (sports betting), that the complexity is greater than normal”, he stated.

“The other Tuesday, with everyone’s commitment, we will discuss and deliberate the topic. Remembering that next week will feature many legislative proposals, many authorities, so I ask for the presence of all senators in the plenary”, he added.

The leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), even considered that next week there will be a series of proposals already planned, including nominations to the Federal Supreme Court and the command of the Attorney General’s Office . Pacheco, however, maintained his position of postponing the PL das Bets vote until next week.