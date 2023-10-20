admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/20/2023 – 15:56

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated this Friday, 20, that the PEC that limits monocratic decisions and requests for views from ministers of the Federal Supreme Court will be included in next week’s agenda for discussion . The vote, however, does not yet have a set date.

The senator said that the proposal will have a statutory period of five debate sessions before being included on the agenda for voting, which, according to him, “certainly” will not happen next week.

“PEC 8, which regulates the monocratic decisions of the Supreme Court, will be included on Tuesday’s agenda. There will be a period of five sessions until the possibility of deliberation. So, certainly next week it will not be voted on, but it will be on the agenda for the beginning of the discussion within the Senate”, he stated.

This proposal has the support mainly of the opposition to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but also of members of the government base. The text was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) in early October.

Time frame

Pacheco also declared that a possible veto of the time frame bill should not be analyzed in the National Congress session scheduled for next week. This is because the veto will be recent and will not lock the agenda until the session.

“The agreement for the Congress session had been to vote on vetoes that lock the agenda. If this veto is presented in the next few days, it will not lock the agenda. Then, it can be submitted to a future session of the National Congress”, stated Pacheco.

“Certainly, vetoes that have not yet been implemented by the president should not be submitted for Thursday’s session. And then, in due course, this veto will be presented. I can’t say when it will be, because the veto hasn’t been finalized yet,” he added.

The president of the Senate stated that the feeling in the House is that some sections of the time frame project, if they are vetoed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will have the vetoes maintained.

“What I noticed, in conversations between Senate leaders, is that some points in the time frame, if vetoed, may eventually have maintained the vetoes. That very issue of access to communities of original peoples that were previously inaccessible, transgenics produced in indigenous areas, the very reversal of demarcation due to the loss of social characteristics of indigenous peoples. I think these are topics that didn’t even have much to do with the time frame and that, if vetoed, I even believe that the vetoes will be maintained”, stated the president of the Senate.

“The core of the issue, which is the time frame itself, is a slightly more controversial topic, because it is a tendency of the National Congress to believe that it should be included in the legal system and, then, the veto will be considered in an opportune session of the National Congress”, he stated.

President Lula has until this Friday, the 20th, to decide whether to sanction or veto the time frame project. The PT member has been advised by various wings of the government and has not yet made a decision on the proposal. A veto of the time frame thesis would mean a clash with the ruralist bench and the sanction, a conflict with the PT’s left-wing electoral base.