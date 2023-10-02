President of the Upper House said that the Senate will only discuss the issue after President Lula nominates a name to the Court

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended again this Monday (2.Oct.2023) the limitation of terms of office for ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The discussion on the topic has advanced in the Casa Alta and has already been addressed positively by Pacheco on other occasions.

According to him, the measure is good for the Judiciary and for Brazilian society. Currently, the position of Supreme Court minister is for life, with compulsory retirement at age 75.

To journalists, the senator stated that, as soon as the president’s 2nd nomination Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Supreme Court is made official, it will be time to begin the debate in the Senate on the mandate of magistrates.

In addition to establishing the term of office for Court ministers, Pacheco also defended raising the minimum age to join the STF. Nowadays, the names nominated to assume a seat in the Supreme must be between 35 and 70 years old.

PEC SET 8-YEAR TERM FOR MINISTERS

At the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 16/2019 is being processed, which limits the term of office of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to 8 years.

The proposal was presented in 2019. At the time, the then vice-president of the Commission, Antonio Anastasia, issued a favorable opinion. However, with Anastasia’s departure for a position as minister at the TCU (Federal Audit Court), the text was returned to the CCJ presidency to choose a new rapporteur.

According to the proposal, the term of office of STF ministers would be set at 8 years. The choice of a name for the Court would continue to be made by the President of the Republic and the nominee would continue to be examined by the Senate. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 4 MB).

The chairman of the commission, senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), has already stated that it intends to continue processing the proposal. According to him, several parties and party leaders asked for the text to be reported. For this reason, he would be talking to the senators to decide what the “best rapporteur”.

The proposal has been defended by senators opposing the Lula government since the beginning of the year.

Minister Gilmar Mendes, from the Supreme Court, has already spoken out against the discussion. He said that the proposal to limit the term of office for Court magistrates is a “Trojan Horse”. However, the Power360 found that part of the Court is in favor of term limits.

Within the government, there is still no official position on the issue. The leader of the government in the Senate, Senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), has already said it is against the proposal. However, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, defended the measure this Monday (2.Oct), in an interview with GloboNews.

Dino is one of the names being considered to take over the position of minister Rosa Weber, who had her retirement decree signed on Friday (September 29th). The minister retired compulsorily, after turning 75 years old.

The Justice Minister’s speech could be interpreted as a nod to the opposition. If he is nominated, Dino’s name must be examined by the CCJ and the Senate plenary.