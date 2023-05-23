Meeting at the official residence of the Senate will discuss the new fiscal framework and tax reform

The Presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the head of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, meet this Tuesday (23.May.2023) at the official residence of the Senate. The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, will also be attended by businessmen, representatives of the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), from February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and the productive sector. They will discuss the new fiscal framework and tax reform.

Here are some meeting participants: