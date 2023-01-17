Candidate for the presidency of the Senate, the ex-minister Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) said in an interview with Power360 this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) that the campaign for the re-election of the current President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is “very in tune” with the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), and that “worries a lot”.

“there is anthe need to defend a legacy, and a legacy that is not just [ex-]president Bolsonaro. It is a legacy that begins to be built in Brazil after the removal of former President Dilma in 2016, with the modernization of the Brazilian economy.”, declared the senator-elect.

Watch the interview (44min02s):

For Marinho, Lula is “stuck in the past and need to break free”. THE “past” that the elected senator describes is that of “an economic hecatomb, the result of mistakes made by the PT over the last few years, corporatism and generalized corruption”.

Whether or not he wins the election to command the Senate, the former minister of Regional Development in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will not oppose “blind” the squid. If he loses, he expects from Rodrigo Pacheco the guarantee of space proportional to the size of the PL bench in the Board of Directors and in the presidencies of commissions.

In addition to defending what he considers the economic legacy of the post-Dilma years, Marinho also presented as a pillar of his candidacy “the restoration of democratic normality” in the relationship between the Legislative Power and the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

He said he didn’t wantfulanize” the debate on what he sees as an invasion of Congressional prerogatives by the Judiciary in Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro’s favorite target and a wing of senators in criticizing controversial decisions of the Supreme Court.

“I defend a proactive, haughty position, defending the original condition of the Brazilian Constitution. This does not mean confrontation, it means delimitation of spaces”, he declared.

Marinho classified the acts of invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8 as “deplorable” and advocated identifying and punishing the perpetrators.

Called for an investigationwide” and “with exemption”, saying that, in addition to the Military Police of the Federal District, the federal government also has a security apparatus that could have prevented acts of vandalism.