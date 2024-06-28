Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 21:04

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) thanked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the praise he received from the PT member this Thursday, 27, and said he had “great appreciation” for the president.

During a visit to Minas Gerais this Thursday, Lula said that Pacheco is a “big name” for the elections for the state government of Minas Gerais, in 2026. “He played an important role in defending democracy,” he said.

“I receive this with great joy. I have great respect for President Lula, and I know he has great respect for me too. I receive with joy the appreciation of Lula and the PT,” said Pacheco, after visiting the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais this Thursday.

The President of the Senate also criticized what he called “deniers” – an expression that President Lula has also used to refer to opponents of Bolsonarism.

“I recommend that people who live off denial, negativity and aggression, especially on social media, get out of this and come to a mature debate. Minas Gerais does not need division, we have to have people from different parties coming together for the good of Minas Gerais”, said Pacheco, alongside state and federal deputies.