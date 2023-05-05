President of the Senate proposes a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence to guarantee safe systems in the country

The president of Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presented a PL (Bill) that proposes the creation of a regulatory framework for the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Brazil. The text was filed last Tuesday (May 2, 2023). Here’s the full (325 KB).

O bill 2,338 from 2023 determines general standards for the use of technology, with the aim of protecting people’s fundamental rights and ensuring the implementation of safer systems due to the expansion of its use worldwide.

The project has 5 structural pillars:

Principles;

Rights of those affected;

Risk classification;

Obligations;

Oversight, accountability, and governance requirements for AI systems.

The text presented by the president of the Senate is the result of a draft by a commission of jurists, installed in 2022 by the senator and chaired by the minister of STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva.

The commission was made up of 16 members and collected the opinion of at least 60 experts on the subject. The draft was reported by Laura Schertel Mendes, professor at UnB (University of Brasilia) and the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

The proposition states that the user must be informed in advance when a site maintains interaction with AI systems. In addition, it determines that there must be explanations for decisions made by artificial intelligences and the possibility of contesting these choices with human participation.

It is also prohibited, with the PL if it is approved and sanctioned, that artificial intelligence induce people to behaviors considered dangerous and harmful, as well as the exploitation of vulnerability of specific groups – but there was no delimitation on which ones.

PL 2,338 determines that the Federal Executive must designate a competent authority that will act as supervisor of the expansion of AI in Brazil, establishing sanctions for cases of non-compliance with the rules, such as the institution of measures to encourage innovation in the area.