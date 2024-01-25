After criticism, president of the PL states that the president of the Senate is uncommitted and “wastes time” talking mouth

The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netosaid this Thursday (January 25, 2024) in his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is uncommitted and without “pulse to defend the immunity of a parliamentarian”.

The statement was made after Pacheco declared that Valdemar is unable to organize the opposition not even to prove the limitation of monocratic decisions by the STF (Federal Court of Justice). He also said that the president of the party "publicly defends" impeachment of a Supreme Court minister. In response, Valdemar stated that he spent his life defending the equality of the Three Powers. He also stated he was never "coward" to remain silent when one power does not respect the other. "I remain outraged by the lack of courage to defend the immunity of a parliamentarian. If the Senate had a committed president, it wouldn't waste time complaining about a party president", he said.

The exchange of criticism between Pacheco and Valdemar began early on, after the PF (Federal Police) operation against the federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), head of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) at the time of the former president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The investigation investigates the alleged illegal espionage carried out by the agency during the congressman's administration.

Valdemar said that the action was “pure persecution” is that “this business of going into offices is a lack of authority on the part of the National Congress”.

Afterwards, Pacheco, in addition to criticizing Valdemar's political articulation, said that he “makes politics a unique exercise to expand and obtain gains with the electoral fund”.