President of the Senate stated that public transport must be done by bidding with the private sector

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended the subsidy of the urban public transport fare at the event LATBUS 2022. Pacheco, who gave a recorded speech, said that collective transport is a citizen’s right and must be done through a public tender in partnership with the private sector.

“Obviously, it is an obligation of the State to guarantee that the service is continued and that they can all be taken care of. Regardless of location. It is the obligation of the municipality, throughout the country, to offer the right to transport [passageiros]. Therefore, the State must participate and, if possible, subsidize”, said Pacheco during the event, which has as one of the main topics of discussion the challenge of tariff versus quality service.

Data presented show that the weighted average tariff has increased more than expected. according to Directory gives NTU (Association of Urban Transport Companies), this is due to the breach of contracts by the public authority, which did not readjust the tariffs in the same proportion of the increases in costs in systems where the public tariff is the only source of revenue for the operating company. However, the association says that there has been an increase in the granting of subsidies to passengers since the beginning of the pandemic and this contributed to the reduction of the average fare.

In addition to the tariff benefits, NTU data presented at the event show that for every 5 people transported on urban buses, one does not pay a tariff.

According to the association’s president, Francisco Christovam, thinking that the passenger is able to bear all the costs of urban public transport services no longer works. “We have a contract to fulfill a service order, which does not have much more flexibility”said.

He also said that there are doubts as to whether the sector’s recovery will take place in V, U or W, that is, if it has already hit rock bottom and is resuming quickly, if it is still in its worst phase, or if there will still be oscillations. between ups and downs for a longer period of time.

“There is a need for the model of relationship between private and public to change. It is a duty of the State, but without thinking that what resolves the quality of service is the contract. What resolves is the partnership that the public power must establish with the private initiative”, said Christopher.

the president of CNT (National Transport Confederation), Vander Costa, said that he spoke with the rapporteur of the new landmark for urban transport in the Senate, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), and that the opinion should be presented later this year. The text also deals with the tariff subsidy.